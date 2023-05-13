Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARE opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.30. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.84%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.