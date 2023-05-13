Alley Investment Management Company LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 262,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $5,869,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 155,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.10 and a 200-day moving average of $166.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

