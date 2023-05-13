Altus Power (AMPS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $764.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altus Power Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Altus Power by 554.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

