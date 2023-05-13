AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.29

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 85860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $602.14 million, a PE ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in AMC Networks by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

See Also

