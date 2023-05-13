American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,386,775 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 48,231 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $17,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

