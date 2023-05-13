American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.40. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

