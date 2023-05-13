Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,002,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,712,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE COLD opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,505.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

