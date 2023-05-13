Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,131 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after buying an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,050,000 after buying an additional 77,367 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $293.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.73. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.