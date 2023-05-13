Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 20,793 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

