Analysts Set LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Target Price at $11.92

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

LZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.25 and a beta of 0.83.

LegalZoom.com last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $340,989.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,050.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $35,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,204.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 39,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $340,989.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,050.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,845 shares of company stock worth $1,306,551. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 201.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

