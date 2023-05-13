Andrew Wiederhorn Buys 3,364 Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) Director Andrew Wiederhorn bought 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $22,303.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,321.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FAT opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.95. FAT Brands Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FAT Brands by 124.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FAT Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

