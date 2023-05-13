Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,041 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

See Also

