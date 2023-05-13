APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in APA were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in APA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

APA Stock Down 0.3 %

APA stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

