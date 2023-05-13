Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,754,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079,121 shares of company stock valued at $69,362,134. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.9 %

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $62.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

