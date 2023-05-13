AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.81, but opened at $21.76. AppLovin shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 2,997,421 shares changing hands.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,975. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after buying an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,358,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,655,000 after buying an additional 390,451 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,650,000 after buying an additional 1,259,199 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

