Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) CEO Ivan Kaufman Buys 15,000 Shares

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ivan Kaufman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.42 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.67%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

