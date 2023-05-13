Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $23.85 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70.
About Arch Capital Group
