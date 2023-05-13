Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 56.75% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 7.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 195,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

