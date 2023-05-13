Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $57.00. The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.38. 88,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 970,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.
In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $144,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $86,621.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,726.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,573 shares of company stock worth $619,390. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $618.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
