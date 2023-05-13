ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.4 %

ASML stock opened at $647.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $640.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.36. The company has a market capitalization of $255.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $698.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ASML

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.