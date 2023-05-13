Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on June 20th

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Assurant has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Assurant to earn $14.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $129.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $188.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Assurant by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,385,000 after buying an additional 227,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 317,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,742,000 after purchasing an additional 201,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

