Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 741,114 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,361,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 118,439 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,308,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 576,502 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

ACAH stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.