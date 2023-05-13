Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 273.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,450 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3,253.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -883.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,933.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

