Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,107,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Price Performance

AFAR stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology companies in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

