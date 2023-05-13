Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE ATHM opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. Autohome has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Stories

