AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.06.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,729.06 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,548.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,492.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

