AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. 439,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 393,813 shares.The stock last traded at $5.03 and had previously closed at $4.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 891.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 393,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 353,546 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.35% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.99 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

