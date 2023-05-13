Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.45

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 25149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

AVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $892.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Avid Technology by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 98,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

