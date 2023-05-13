Axim Planning & Wealth Has $604,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,892.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 198,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,067,000 after buying an additional 194,344 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 763,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,332,000 after buying an additional 27,024 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.28.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

