Bank of America Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $90.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $112.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.30.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $76.40. PayPal has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in PayPal by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 928,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,486,000 after purchasing an additional 218,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

