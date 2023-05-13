Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOH. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,087.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

