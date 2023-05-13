Belpointe Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $130.59 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

