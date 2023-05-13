Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $106.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.78 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

