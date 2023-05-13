Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $614,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $41,627,112. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $962.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $964.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $872.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $843.43.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

