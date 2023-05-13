Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,313 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

