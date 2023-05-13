Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 3.53.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James lifted their price target on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

