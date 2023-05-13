Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 9,626 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

