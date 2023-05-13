Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 9,682 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,682 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,238. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.1 %

UNM opened at $43.97 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UNM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

