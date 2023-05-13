BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $47,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,178,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $47,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 271,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,178,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,352 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,925 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

BLFS stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $812.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.84. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile



BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

