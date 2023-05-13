Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,105,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,929,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 877,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,632,000 after purchasing an additional 171,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

BLKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at $20,398,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,862.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,412,392. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $70.37 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

