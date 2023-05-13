Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Director Acquires $23,324.22 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) Director Ruth Porat acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.71 per share, for a total transaction of $23,324.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,927.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ruth Porat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

