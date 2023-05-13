Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,819 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Block were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after acquiring an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,868,000 after acquiring an additional 162,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Block by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after buying an additional 1,531,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Price Performance

SQ opened at $55.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.25. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.60 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.