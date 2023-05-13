Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloom Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy
In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $140,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $147,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $140,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bloom Energy (BE)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.