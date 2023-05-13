Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloom Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $140,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $147,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $140,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Further Reading

