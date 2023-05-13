Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.20, but opened at $13.90. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 2,550,429 shares trading hands.

BE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $140,597.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $140,597.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $176,768.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,052.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,461 shares of company stock worth $6,163,328. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $102,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,298,000 after buying an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,369,000 after buying an additional 1,641,938 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1,894.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after buying an additional 1,207,610 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.