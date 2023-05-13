BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.45% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 151,765 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.7 %

LEO opened at $6.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.