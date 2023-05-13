Brokerages Set Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Target Price at $16.25

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

GSBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 18.2% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 29,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 534.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 298,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.