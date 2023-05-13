Brokerages Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) PT at $16.00

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

IAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 1.5 %

IAS stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 156.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $147,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,642,772 shares of company stock worth $174,483,365. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 32,636 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 972,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 518,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

