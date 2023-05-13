Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) PT at $19.33

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. CIBC cut Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.69 million. Research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

