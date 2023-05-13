Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 523,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $29,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,550,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,472 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,482,265.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 385,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,160,000 after buying an additional 381,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $65.68 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

