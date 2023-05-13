Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 1638406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Specifically, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $207,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Bumble Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $241.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 32.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

